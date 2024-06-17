Passenger aboard Foothill Transit bus shot on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

A passenger aboard a Foothill Transit bus was shot in the back in Baldwin Park on Monday, according to police.

Officers say they were sent to westbound lanes of I-10 near the Puente Avenue ramps at around 6:00 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Other riders on the bus say that two passengers got into an argument while the bus was traveling down the freeway, at which point the bus driver pulled over to try and deescalate the situation.

At some point, one of the two passengers opened fire and someone was struck. The suspect fled from the area after the shooting and has not been since since.

Crime tape blocking a door to a Foothill Transit bus in Baldwin Park after a bus driver was shot on Monday. KCAL News

Officers issued a SigAlert for the westbound I-10 Freeway ramps at Puente Avenue as a result of their investigation. The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the passenger to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as "an Hispanic male in his 30s" according to CHP Lieutenant Saul Gomez. They have not yet identified him.

Despite earlier reports from CHP investigators that the driver of the bus was shot, they later clarified that it was actually a passenger who suffered the wound. The driver was not injured during the incident.

About 20 other riders were on board the bus at the time of the shooting. Once the scene was cleared by investigators a second bus was sent to the scene to finish their ride.

Foothill Transit is a government-funded transit agency that provides travel between the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys, according to their website.