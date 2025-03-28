Pasadena school security guard duct tapes student's mouth, parents say

The parents of an 11-year-old girl are outraged after a security guard forced their child to duct tape her mouth while at Blair Middle School in Pasadena.

"They told me a security duct taped her mouth," father Ricardo Hurtado said. "The principal called my wife, and then my wife notified me."

It happened Monday during nutrition while Hurtado's daughter was playing with her friends. It's not clear why the security guard pulled out the duct tape.

"She said that she's going to sit her down," Hurtado said. "She better put the duct tape on or she'll do it herself."

Hurtado said the security guard humiliated his daughter further by forcing her to walk through campus with the duct tape.

"Luckily, Julio, the head security guard here saw what happened," Hurtado said. "He addressed the matter, pulled my little girl out of class and told her she wasn't in trouble."

The head security guard took Hurtado's daughter to the principal to inform her about the humiliating act.

The Pasadena Unified School District said in a statement that the security guard has been fired.

"We take concerns like this very seriously and are cooperating fully with the Pasadena Police Department," officials wrote. "We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for our students."

Hurtado said the security guard deserved more punishment.

"I want to see it on her record to show she's not allowed to work with children anymore," he said.