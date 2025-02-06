Watch CBS News
Pasadena police chief set to recognize heroic rescue efforts by officers during Eaton Fire

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The Pasadena Police Department will recognize the heroic life-saving rescue efforts of its officers during the deadly Eaton Fire.

Police Chief Gene Harris is set to release images and body cam footage at a news conference on Thursday, of officers who "worked under extreme conditions to save numerous lives," the department said.

An area destroyed by the Eaton Fire is seen in Altadena, California, Jan. 20, 2025. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The department wrote in a statement, the video will show the first-hand account of the split decisions officers had to make in order to help save residents.

It has been almost a month since the Eaton and Palisades fires erupted in Southern California. The fires were fueled by "life-threatening" Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions, according to fire officials.

The fires broke out on Jan. 7 within hours of each other and quickly caused widespread destruction in communities. Thousands of residents were under mandatory evacuation orders as flames inched closer to homes. Some residents were forced to flee without having enough time to grab essential items. 

The Eaton Fire became the second most destructive fire in California history after destroying 9,418 buildings.  

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed 29 deaths in relation to the fires. Seventeen of those individuals who died were found in the Eaton Fire zone. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

