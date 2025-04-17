Pasadena Metro station closed as deputies investigate stabbing

The Sierra Madre Metro Passenger Station is temporarily closed Thursday as law enforcement is investigating a stabbing incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a 7:43 a.m. call to a stabbing at the Pasadena station. A person of interest was detained and the man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital.

Metro said that trains are bypassing the station at 149 N. Halstead St., and asked riders to instead use the Pasadena Arts line 40 at Allen Station as an alternate. Bus shuttles were also requested.

A list of A Line stations with parking is available here: https://metro.net/riding/parking/lotsbyline/

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at the Sierra Madre Metro Passenger Station. KCAL News