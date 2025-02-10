Pasadena Humane resumes normal operations while still holding pets for Eaton Fire victims

Shrek and Fiona were off to their new home on Monday, leaving the Pasadena Humane animal shelter with their very excited new owner.

It's the first day the shelter has been able to reopen for normal operations following the Eaton Fire.

"I'm about to cry," Emma Sheahan said as she ushered out her two French bulldogs. She was only planning to adopt one dog. "But when I heard their names ... I realized they were a family, and I had to keep them together. What a blessing for us, cause we get two."

Kevin McManus with Pasadena Humane said they are still housing over 200 animals for people who were impacted by the wildfire.

Shrek and Fiona head out to their new forever home. KCALNews

On Jan. 8, the day after the Eaton Fire broke out, the shelter took in over 300 animals due to evacuations. The staff treated animals with burns and injuries, giving them medications, fluid, oxygen, and tending to wound care.

"The animals for people who were impacted by the fire that we're holding onto, there's no timeline for that ...we want to make sure people aren't losing a family member on top of losing their homes," McManus said.

"Right from the get-go, we told people, 'Don't worry, take care of yourself, your pet is safe with us,' and they are going to remain so, until the people can come and reclaim their animal."

As of Monday, there were 70 cats and dogs available for adoption at the shelter. McManus said they check for microchipping and collars and leave no stone unturned when trying to find the original owners of strays.

Five days is the normal time that shelters hold strays before starting the adoption process, but with the wildfire, Pasadena Humane extended that timeline to 30 days.

"We feel confident that if people were going to come get their animals, they would have done so by now."

A full list of stray animals at Pasadena Humane is available at 24PetConnect.

For animals available for adoption, visit here.