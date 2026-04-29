Pasadena confirms whooping cough outbreak at Don Benito Fundamental School

Pasadena public health officials confirmed a whooping cough outbreak at Don Benito Fundamental School, which is near Eaton Canyon.

Scientists detected four confirmed cases of pertussis, better known as whooping cough, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department. Officials said they are working closely with the Pasadena Unified School District to monitor for additional cases.

"Given elevated pertussis activity in the community, PPHD urges residents to ensure they are up to date on pertussis vaccines, consult their health care provider if they develop a persistent cough or respiratory illness, and stay home when sick to help prevent further spread," PPHD wrote.

Public health staff urged residents to keep symptomatic children at home while they contact their doctor for testing and treatment.

Early symptoms resemble a cold with a cough that normally worsens over one to two weeks. Severe coughing fits can cause the titular "whooping" or gasping, vomiting or difficulty breathing. Babies may gag instead of coughing, turn red or blue or briefly stop breathing.

If you or your family have been exposed to pertussis: