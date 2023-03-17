Parents, students worry about school shutting down amid impending strike

For sixth grader Alizon Santos the impending three-day strike brings the feeling that she will fall even further behind on her studies.

"It's really nerve-racking," she said. "I feel like I'm kind of behind."

While students like Santos worried about falling even farther behind if a strike cannot be averted, parents raised their concerns about childcare.

"It's expensive," said Santos' mother. "It's expensive for the little boy that's five years [old]."

On Wednesday, the workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Local 99 — which includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants and other essential school workers — announced a three-day strike that could close all of the schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Members of the United Teachers Los Angeles union showed their solidarity by declaring they will refuse to cross the picket line. In total, about 65,000 LAUSD employees will walk out on March 21 if a deal cannot be reached.

Contract talks between the district and SEIU reached an impasse in December, after the two groups couldn't find common ground surrounding staffing issues, more hours for part-time workers and pay.

"People now can go work at a retail place making $22-24 an hour," said SEIU representative Corando Guerrero. "Here at the district, they're starting off at $16 an hour... What we're asking for is nothing that will break the bank."

SEIU wants a 30% raise while the district offered 15% over time and 10% upfront.

"That's not the end of the road," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "I have said it many times. We have additional resources to put on the table to continue the conversation."

The labor groups said the district has nearly $5 billion in reserves but the superintendent said the actual number is about a quarter of that with restrictions.

"The funds that we do have are specifically earmarked," he said. "Cannot be used for compensation increases."

The superintendent says if a strike happens food distribution will be offered at about 60 locations, childcare will be available for about 100-thousand students and instruction packets will be sent home.