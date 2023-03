Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Wednesday, Los Angeles school workers and teachers announced a three-day strike starting March 21. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Students, parents raise concerns about imminent strike from LAUSD workers, teachers On Wednesday, Los Angeles school workers and teachers announced a three-day strike starting March 21. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On