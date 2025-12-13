U.S. Marine among 3 killed in Panorama City hit-and-run crash, friends say

A U.S. Marine was among the three people who were killed during a hit-and-run crash near the border of Panorama City and Arleta on Friday night, friends of the victim said.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of N. Woodman Avenue and Terra Bella Street at around 9:30 p.m., happened when a driver was fleeing from the scene of an unrelated collision nearby, Los Angeles police said.

The aftermath of the crash on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. CBS LA

They believe that the 30-year-old man driving a minivan ran through a red light at the intersection when it collided with a blue Ford Mustang and a Honda Civic.

A man and his girlfriend in the Mustang, both 20 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD officers said. Friends have identified the man as Adrian Carrillo, a Marine who was back home for the holidays. He has not yet been publicly identified by police.

"I can't believe he came for vacation, just for holidays ... and he died," said Ivonne Hooker, a friend of Carrillo's family. "I can't believe it. For somebody irresponsible."

Adrian Carrillo, the U.S. Marine who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Panorama City on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Ivonne Hooker

Hooker says that Carrillo's mother died earlier this year from cancer, and that he was home to make sure that his dad wasn't alone for Christmas. She said that their home was just two blocks from the spot of the crash in Arleta.

She was one of several neighbors who stopped near the scene to pay respects to Carrillo and his girlfriend, leaving flowers and candles behind.

"Just wanted to pay respects, because I mean somebody lost their life," said Dominique Herrera. "I am getting emotional, it's not even part of my family, but just the fact, losing somebody to a car accident, knowing how dangerous it is."

Adrian Carrillo with his Ford Mustang. Ivonne Hooker

The driver of the van, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, also died at the scene, police said. A 35-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle remains hospitalized in critical condition after he was extricated from the wreckage.

Investigators also said that the driver of the Civic fled from the spot of the crash and has not been located since.

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the U.S. Marine Corps for comment on Carrillo's death but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with more information on the collision was urged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic detectives at (818) 644-8116.