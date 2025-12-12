Watch CBS News
3 killed in hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Three people died after a hit-and-run crash in a San Fernando Valley intersection Friday night. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the three-car collision happened at around 9:35 p.m. near 9350 N. Woodman Ave. The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect fled after the crash. 

Firefighters found three people dead in two cars when they arrived. They also found a 35-year-old man trapped inside his car.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital after firefighters extricated him from his vehicle. 

LAFD urged drivers to use alternate routes because the intersection will be closed for an extended period. 

