Woman bitten by rattlesnake in Palos Verdes Estates, officials say "stay alert" when in nature

Palos Verdes Estates officials are reminding the public to be alert on trails and in natural areas after a woman was bitten by a rattlesnake last week while picking flowers.

The bite happened on Friday around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Paseo Del Campo. Officers were on the scene in less than three minutes, and "immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived." The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, rattlesnakes typically avoid people and tend to bite humans in self-defense, as they prefer to strike at prey. The agency said most bites occur between April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors.

"If you are out walking or hiking, stay on established trails, keep pets leashed, and be mindful near rocks, brush, and tall grass. If you see a snake, give it plenty of space and allow it to move away on its own," The City of Palos Verdes Estates wrote in a social media post.

If bitten by a rattlesnake, its advised not to apply ice or heat, cut the bite, attempt to remove venom, or use a tourniquet "...Remain calm, limit movement, and call 911," Cityofpvestates wrote on Instagram.

There have been several rattlesnake bites reported recently in the Southern California area, leading to the U.S. Forest Service issuing a warning, especially after two deadly bites were reported last month. A 25-year-old man died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while biking in Irvine, and a 46-year-old woman died after she was bitten while hiking in Thousand Oaks.

USFS officials credited the increase in encounters to elevated temperatures and abnormally sunny conditions as opposed to the typical winter weather that Southern California sees.