Orange County man dies after venomous rattlesnake bite

An Orange County man died after being bitten by a rattlesnake while mountain biking at an Irvine trail.

The coroner determined that Costa Mesa resident Julian Hernandez, 25, died from an animal bite. In a statement, his family pushed back against the findings.

"Our family has initiated an independent third-party autopsy," the family said.

Hernandez's family declined to do an interview, but in a text, they said that Julian was a deeply loved son, brother, boyfriend, friend and member of this community.

"Our focus right now is supporting his family through an unimaginable loss," they wrote.

Hernandez's brother posted an online fundraiser that Julian was bitten last month while he was biking at Quail Hill Trailhead in Irvine. The trail passes through the area's hills and begins at the community center in the Quail Hill neighborhood. The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed a crew was dispatched to the area for a medical emergency and the patient was taken to the hospital.

Deaths from venomous snake bites are rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are between 7,000 and 8,000 bites a year in the U.S., with about five people dying from them.

Dr. Mona Sedgehian, who works in internal medicine at Hoag Hospital Irvine, urged anyone with a snake bite to seek medical help immediately.

"It's very important to get to the emergency room as soon as possible," Sedgehian said.

She explained that the venom traveling through the bloodstream can cause severe damage throughout the body.

"It can be potentially fatal due to all of the complications," Sedgehian said. "Causing shock, bloodclots and it can be fatal."

If bitten by a rattlesnake, be sure to follow these tips:

Avoid exertion

Keep the affected extremity below the heart

Do not apply ice or a tourniquet to the injury

The Orange County Animal Services said the recent warm weather has started the rattlesnake season much earlier this year.