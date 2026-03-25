Moorpark woman dies from rattlesnake bite, medical examiner says

A Moorpark woman has died after she was bitten by a rattlesnake, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The cause of death for Gabriela Bautista, 46, was officially listed as rattlesnake venom toxicity in an accidental manner. She died on March 19, the medical examiner's office said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials haven't yet confirmed where the incident took place.

Her death comes just weeks after a 25-year-old Costa Mesa man died from a rattlesnake bite he suffered in February. Julian Hernandez's brother said he was mountain biking at Quail Hill Trailhead in Irvine when he was bitten.

Experts believe the recent unseasonal heat has brought rattlesnakes out at a higher rate than typical. Reserve manager Melissa Borde of The Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, a Huntington Beach state park, said the reptiles have been active as of late.