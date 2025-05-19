Days after Palm Springs bombing at fertility clinic scene still active with investigators

Investigators remain on the scene working to gather evidence two days after 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus was identified as the suspect allegedly responsible for an explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, Calif.

Residents near the blast site were allowed to return home Monday, but the clinic remained closed on Monday, and the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic's director, has continued to see patients at an undisclosed location. Although the explosion destroyed a couple of nearby buildings, Abdallah said the IVF lab was untouched.

On Saturday, the FBI confirmed Bartkus, a resident of Twentynine Palms, as the suspect they believe set off a car bomb at the American Reproductive Centers, an IVF clinic.

Monday afternoon, Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, confirmed the remains found at the scene near a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan were a positive match to Bartkus. Davis called the attack "an intentional act of terrorism" and the largest bombing in Southern California, adding that Barkus was not on the FBI's radar prior to this weekend.

The blast that could be felt more than a mile away sent debris flying hundreds of feet in the air. Debris was still in the roadway as investigators were at the scene on Monday morning.

During their investigation, law enforcement sources familiar with the case said Bartkus stated in writing or recordings that he was against bringing people into the world against their will.

"The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack," Davis said. "We believe he was attempting to livestream it and yes, that is also part of our investigation."

City officials said four other people who were injured during the explosion, none of whom are believed to be staff members of the clinic, have all been released from medical care. Details of their injuries are unknown.

The FBI, along with local agencies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is continuing to investigate the incident. They urge residents or nearby businesses to contact them if they believe debris from the explosion has landed on their property.

What happened at the Palm Springs bombing?

On Saturday morning, Palm Springs city officials posted on Facebook that the bombing at the fertility clinic took place just before 11 a.m. on North Indian Canyon Drive, near East Tachevah Drive. The stretch of the street has several healthcare facilities, including American Reproductive Centers, a clinic.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said in a statement on Sunday that the blast field affected several blocks. He added that the explosion originated at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, the address of the fertility clinic.

Authorities began opening surrounding streets on Sunday, but Indian Canyon and Palm Canyon drives will remain closed as crews continue their investigation.

On Sunday, Davis said a search warrant was executed at a location in Twentynine Palms, but did not offer further details if officials found anything.

Were the embryos saved during the Palm Springs bombing?

Davis confirmed all of the embryos stored at the fertility clinic were saved.

"Due to the speed and professionalism of Palm Springs Fire Department Station 1, the Palm Springs Police Department, as well as the FBI's bomb technicians, we were able to save all of the embryos at this facility," Davis added. "Good guys, 1, bad guys, 0."

The American Reproductive Centers posted on its Facebook page that a "vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building."

"Helping families is our calling. Nothing will derail this project. We forgive the perpetrator. Our focus remains on Life and Hope," Abdallah's statement said.

Father of Palm Springs bombing suspect hadn't spoken to him in over a decade

Richard Bartkus told CBS News Los Angeles he hadn't spoken to his 25-year-old son in over a decade.

Bartkus described his son as someone who liked to help people. In 2019, he followed in his mother's footsteps by working with children with special needs as a school bus attendant. He explained that his son moved to live with his mother in Twentynine Palms after they divorced.

"He tried to help people," Bartkus said of his son. "After Twentynine Palms, he just changed."

He was not initially aware that his son was a suspect in the massive bombing investigation spread across Southern California. Bartkus was also unaware that his son was believed to be dead following the explosion at the fertility clinic.

"It didn't say anything about him dying and I read later that he died," Bartkus said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles.

Bartkus described his son as being curious from a young age about the way things worked. He recalled the time in 2008 when his son accidentally burned their family home down while trying a trick with matches, but stated he never noticed any red flags.