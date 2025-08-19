After-action report on the Palisades Fire delayed by ongoing federal investigation

The after-action report on the Palisades Fire has been delayed due to the ongoing federal investigation into what caused the devastating blaze back in January, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on Tuesday.

Though California state law requires the report to examine the city's response to the fire, Mayor Bass says that the U.S. Attorney's Office has reached out to L.A. city leaders to temporarily postpone its release as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues its probe into what sparked the fire on Jan. 7.

CBS News Los Angeles has learned from people within Mayor Bass' office that investigators are concerned the report's release could jeopardize their investigation. It's unclear what information in the after-action report could cause an issue, however.

In response to the delay, Mayor Bass shared a statement that said: "According to state regulations, the City of Los Angeles is required to complete an after action report regarding the Palisades Fire. Late last week, the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California requested the report be held to avoid interference with the ongoing federal investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the after action report will be released in coordination with the United States Department of Justice."

There is no expected date for the report's release.

The Palisades Fire burned tens of thousands of acres and thousands of buildings in the Pacific Palisades after it ignited on Jan. 7. Ten people were killed as a result of the fire. Investigators are still trying to figure out what ignited the deadly inferno.

Some video from the area where the fire started has pointed towards a previous fire, possibly caused by fireworks on New Year's Day, as the potential origin. In response to the video's circulation in May, ATF investigators said that they were still unable to provide a definitive answer.