New video suggests Palisades Fire ignition point burned just days earlier

New videos suggests that the ignition point of the Palisades Fire had previously burned just days earlier.

In the months since the devastating blaze erupted on Jan. 7, residents have been left to rebuild and wonder what sparked the fire that ripped through thousands of homes.

The videos, which were recently reported on by the San Francisco Chronicle, may point towards an answer. They showi a different fire that burned in what looks to be the exact same area near Skull Rock trailhead days earlier, on New Year's Day.

ALERTCalifornia Cameras, powered by UC San Diego, were recording that day, when flames could be seen in the hills over the Pacific Palisades. A week later, they captured much of the same when the Palisades Fire exploded in size.

Experts say that the videos played side-by-side show an important connection. They told the Chronicle that the two fires burning in the same area just days apart is too much to be a coincidence, and that it was likely the ignition of some rekindled embers that were possibly left behind by Los Angeles firefighters when the historic winds began to batter the area.

In response to the analysis of the newly-released footage, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who are handling the investigation into the fire's origin, shared a statement.

"ATF is still currently investigating the Palisade fire incident. ATF Certified Fire Investigators ... and other Specialist are working diligently to determine its origin and cause," the statement said. "At this time, no final conclusions have been reached."

Investigators recently conducted a controlled fire test to try and trace the path of the fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials have not yet responded to CBS News Los Angeles' request for comment.

Residents are desperate for answers.

"There needs to be accountability if something is not right. It'd be great to find out what really happened, but like I said it just looks a bit sketchy," said Jason Bradshaw, who lives in the area.

There's no timetable as to when the investigation into the cause of ignition will be completed.