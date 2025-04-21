"Pali South" location opening for Palisades Charter students in Santa Monica

Months after their school was severely damaged by the Palisades Fire, students at Palisades Charter High School will return to in-person classes this week when their new "Pali South" location opens its doors.

The school's new campus, which will be located at the site of the former Sear building on the corner of 4th Street and Colorado Avenue, will allow the Dolphins students to attend lectures with their classmates for the first time since Jan. 7, when more than a third of the campus was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

"Since the devastating wildfires destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades, including portions of the Pali High campus, Santa Monica teams have worked around the clock to assist schools, businesses and residents from impacted areas with their relocation efforts to Santa Monica," said a press release from the city of Santa Monica.

The operation was quickly completed thanks in part to an emergency order from Santa Monica City Council.

Pali South will remain in operation through the end of the school year on June 6, picking back up again when summer break ends and the fall semester beings.

Parents are advised that Santa Monica High School, which is located nearby, operates on a similar schedule, meaning that traffic in the area may be severely impacted during drop-off (7-8:30 a.m.) and pickup times (2:30-4 p.m.).

As to be expected, city and school leaders say that the change will surely come with uncertainty.

"The first week of the new activation of this previously vacant corner will undoubtedly come with learning and adjusting. We appreciate the community's patience as we observe and address traffic flow, drop off and other logistics at this new campus," the city's press release said. "As we all prepare to welcome Pali High to downtown Santa Monica, below are some important details for students, parents, residents, businesses and their employees to prepare for the change in patterns downtown."

Officials say that the Santa Monica Police Department is working closely with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to increase public safety efforts around Metro public transportation and the campus.

The campus will be closed to anyone that isn't staff or student and the 4th Street pedestrian tunnel will only be open to students during arrival and dismissal.

Getting to and from campus

A litany of drop-off and pickup options are available to students, including by public transit via the Metro E line, buses and the Big Blue Bus, private charger buses sponsored by Pali High parents or personal transit like biking or walking.

Additionally, the city's mobility team partnered with GoSaMo to provide further information to parents looking for more information on transportation options. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling (213) 425-0955.

Student activities before, during and after school

A number of local businesses paired with Pali High to offer deals to students. A full list of participating businesses can be viewed on Santa Monica's city website.

School officials also noted that Santa Monica's Main Library is just blocks from Pali South at 601 Santa Monica Boulevard, which provides places for studying and homework.

Physical education classes are slated to be held at the Historic Belmar Park.