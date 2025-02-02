Portion of Pacific Coast Highway reopens as Palisades fire recovery continues

Portion of Pacific Coast Highway to reopen as Palisades fire recovery continues

Portion of Pacific Coast Highway to reopen as Palisades fire recovery continues

Portion of Pacific Coast Highway to reopen as Palisades fire recovery continues

Despite ongoing cleanup and restoration efforts following the Palisades Fire, a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway reopened Sunday to traffic. However, only one lane will be open in each direction, and reduced speed limits will be enforced.

The reopening took effect at 8 a.m. through Malibu, at least. But motorists will not be able to turn off onto PCH to access the neighborhoods impacted by the Palisades fires.

Speed limits will be reduced to 25 miles per hour along the PCH and CHP officers will be stationed every half-mile along Pacific Coast Highway to ensure traffic flow.

On Friday, Mayor Karen Bass had announced plans to remove all checkpoints, but local residents voiced fears of looting and safety risks.

One local shared, "I boarded up my house. I fenced my house because I am afraid for my house. I think letting anyone in here is just a recipe for further disaster."

In response, the Mayor and Governor collaborated on a new security plan, which involves state law enforcement agencies, including the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard, taking over the safety measures, starting Monday.

As a result, checkpoints will remain in place in Pacific Palisades, limiting access to residents and contractors with valid identification.

For now, only those with an access pass will be permitted to enter the Palisades. Officials are urging those who do not live or work in the area to avoid entering, as it remains a critical work zone for recovery efforts.