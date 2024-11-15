Overturned big rig in Castaic blocks traffic on southbound 5 Freeway

An overturned big rig has led to a 7-mile backup along the southbound 5 freeway just north of Castaic Lake Friday afternoon.

Just after 11:15 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle accident on the freeway near Templin Highway. The three drivers in the other vehicles are said to be fine, but the driver of the big rig had to be cut out of the cab, as they were trapped inside. The driver's condition is not known at this time.

There is significant backup on the 5 Freeway, as first responders deal with the accident and the overturned truck. According to traffic maps around 12:45 p.m., the backup stretched along 7 miles of the freeway, up to Pyramid Lake.

A single right lane is open, allowing cars to trickle past the downed truck.

🚨SIGALERT ISSUED IN CASTAIC: SB I-5 NORTH OF TEMPLIN HWY, #1/2/3 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO A BIG RIG TRAFFIC COLLISION@CHP_Newhall @CHPsouthern — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) November 15, 2024