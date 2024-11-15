Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned big rig in Castaic blocks traffic on southbound 5 Freeway

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Overturned big rig in Castaic blocks southbound 5 Freeway traffic
Overturned big rig in Castaic blocks southbound 5 Freeway traffic 01:40

An overturned big rig has led to a 7-mile backup along the southbound 5 freeway just north of Castaic Lake Friday afternoon.

Just after 11:15 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle accident on the freeway near Templin Highway. The three drivers in the other vehicles are said to be fine, but the driver of the big rig had to be cut out of the cab, as they were trapped inside. The driver's condition is not known at this time.

There is significant backup on the 5 Freeway, as first responders deal with the accident and the overturned truck. According to traffic maps around 12:45 p.m., the backup stretched along 7 miles of the freeway, up to Pyramid Lake.

A single right lane is open, allowing cars to trickle past the downed truck. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.