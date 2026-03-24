Pets from overcrowded Los Angeles County facilities head to Chicago-area shelters after large-scale rescue operation

Animal shelters in the Chicago area are expected to receive pets from overcrowded facilities in Los Angeles County, after a large-scale rescue operation in Lake Hughes seized hundreds of cats and dogs.

A little over 100 dogs were checked out, packed up and put on a plane on Tuesday morning to go to shelters in the Midwest. These animals have been in the LA County system for a while and were hoping families here would adopt them. After shelters struggled to find them permanent homes, animal officials had to decide whether to euthanize the animals or find other shelters that could take them in.

Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Wings of Rescue coordinated the transfer of at-risk pets to Chicago. Sending the pets to other shelters will help clear up space after a large-scale rescue operation seized almost 300 cats and dogs from a Lake Hughes property last week.

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) said this was the largest number of cats and dogs seized in the department's history. Marica Mayeda, director of DACC, said the influx of animals created "population pressure" for the animals that were already being kept at shelters.

The DACC said that the animals that were rescued must remain in their custody as evidence while officials continue their investigation. The DACC said the animals are not up for adoption or fostering yet and will continue to be cared for by staff until a judge makes a determination.

Aerial images over the scene showed dozens of animal carriers across the site, with at least one animal kennel occupied by a dog. The DACC says this is the largest number of cats and dogs seized in the department's history.

Mayeda described the site as a "hoarding situation." She added that animals were subjected to unsanitary conditions, confined to crates and had limited access to water.