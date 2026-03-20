Los Angeles County property has about 700 cats and dogs seized by animal control

In what could be the largest animal control operation in U.S. history, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control says a crew of more than 70 is on hand at a Lake Hughes property littered with cats and dogs.

According to the DACC, about 700 cats and dogs are being rescued from the property on Friday morning. The operation began after the department secured a search warrant in the 46000 block of 266th Street West.

The search was authorized on allegations of a violation of animal welfare laws. Crews from spcaLA, Pasadena Humane and Kern County Animal Services were also at the scene, as well as representatives from the Los Angeles County Departments of Public Works, Public Health, and Regional Planning who are dealing with other potential violations.

Aerial images showed dozens of animal carriers across the sight, with at least one animal kennel occupied by a dog. Dozens of vehicles belonging to the DACC and other agencies lined the street outside the property.

The DACC says this is the largest number of cats and dogs seized in the department's history.

No additional details, including whether any arrests have been made, were immediately revealed.