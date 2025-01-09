Oscar nominations voting and announcements delayed by Los Angeles County fires

The Academy Awards nomination voting process and announcements have been delayed by two days each because of the wildfires ravaging large parts of Los Angeles County, according to a letter sent Wednesday to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that was obtained by CBS News.

According to the letter from Academy CEO Bill Kramer, voting for nominations for the 97th edition of the Oscars was extended until Jan. 14. The nominations announcement show has also been pushed back to Jan. 19.

"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California," the letter said. "So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

Academy officials also canceled a number of other events that were slated to take place in coming days. Among them was a series of talent "bake-offs" that included Los Angeles makeup visual effects and sound branch crews, as well as hairstylists and makeup artists.

The Oscars are scheduled to be handed out on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.