Orange city leaders meet to discuss historic fountain where dozens of crashes have happened

Orange City Council members gathered on Tuesday night to address much-needed security measures around the city's historic fountain, which has also doubled as the spot of dozens of crashes in recent years.

The landmark, found in the center of the Orange Circle traffic roundabout in Old Towne Orange, is surrounded by Plaza Park. While beautiful, locals know the spot as an unfortunately dangerous location.

"This is the heart of our city, so we're gonna do whatever it takes to make it safe and keep it alive for more future generations to enjoy," said Arianna Barrios, Council Member for Orange's District 1.

Orange , CA - August 26: An aerial view of Old Towne Orange Plaza Park and the historic fountain. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Since 2018, the fountain has been at the center of 44 accidents, Barrios said during Tuesday night's meeting. The crashes often see drivers plowing over the curb and straight into the fountain, but on one occasion, a car struck the structure so hard it launched into the air and flipped onto its roof.

"I think people are distracted by phones, drinking and the state of affairs in life," said Orange County resident Dee Johnston.

It's all of that, but mostly for public safety, that council members discussed the future of the fountain and possible measures that could be taken to prevent further destruction.

They addressed the potential installation of more bollards, a median-splitter island, rumble strips, boulders or closing the street late at night.

"Virtually everyone who enters the plaza is impaired, and they're not expecting to come across a traffic circle," said Orange Mayor Dan Slater. He says that most of the incidents can be attributed to late-night DUI drivers, and that there have consistently been traffic issues in the area dating back to 1919.

Residents who also spoke at the meeting pointed out that the previous safety enhancements, including bollards that cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, haven't yet solved the problem.

"We feel that the city may be rushing into putting another Band-Aid on this problem," said one resident.

In the end, the council voted not to install anything, but that they would have staff research further options. They're also considering placing reflectors in the area in hopes of alerting drivers before it's too late.