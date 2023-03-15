Watch CBS News
Video: Suspect fleeing from police slams into historic Plaza Park fountain in Orange

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A car's violent crash into an Orange County historic fountain was caught on a traffic camera Monday in the early morning hours. The approximate 5:30 a.m. crash in the city of Orange happened just as the damaged fountain was readying for some safety protections to prevent such an accident.

The park is more of a park-like traffic circle, surrounded by downtown streets. The video shows the car racing towards the fountain, crashing into a barrier and then flipping a few times mid-air before slamming back on the ground.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Raymond Salazar Felix, was attempting to steal the Hyundai Sonata. He was already on probation for vehicle theft in Kern County. Police reported that Felix sped away from police as they noticed the Hyundai Sonata as suspicious, thus crashing into the fountain.

Felix was hospitalized following the crash, with two broken legs. He is to be booked at the Orange County Jail.

Plaza Park was designed in 1886. It's been described as the "historic heart" of Orange. Just last year, the city council approved funding to enhance safety improvements for the park as accidents at the site are not unusual.

In addition to crash-grade bollards planned for the site, the city also plans to restore and reconstruct the fountain to historical accuracy.

City employees are already at work on repairs according to city officials.

