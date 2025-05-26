Orange County man dies in crash while teaching teen relative how to drive

A man died while teaching his teenage relative how to drive after their car careened off an embankment next to an Orange County parking lot, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

The crash happened a little after 4:10 p.m. along Coast Highway near a closed grocery store in Laguna Beach. Police said the pair's car drove through a barrier and fell roughly 40 feet down the hillside. The car flipped onto its roof and came to a rest on a sidewalk below. Police said the teen girl had a permit.

The man died at the scene. The teenager emerged from the wreck with significant injuries. Paramedics rushed her to a Mission Viejo hospital. She's expected to survive, according to police.

Police closed Coast Highway after the crash.