Orange County doctors, nurses preparing for early flu season

With cases spiking in Australia, Orange County medical professionals are preparing for a tough flu season.

Since Australia and other southern countries get the flu season first, doctors and nurses use data from the southern hemisphere to prepare for the possibilities to come. Pediatricians in Orange County have already reported cases of children contracting the flu. Dr. Kate Williamson said that the cases began to appear in children throughout the summer but ramped up in August.

"Right now, we are seeing the flu start very early this season," said Williamson. "What's really unique about that is the flu usually starts later, more in the winter months so it's very concerning that it's happening this early on before everyone is fully vaccinated."

Because of this early onsetting flu season, medical professionals are urging the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"If you're vaccinating now, your bodies have time to build those antibodies and your chances of staying safe and healthy are likely," said Kristi Parral, Director of Emergency and Critical Care Services at Providence St. Joseph.

With COVID still lingering in Southern California, doctors reminded residents that COVID-19 and flu symptoms are very similar, with emergency rooms using a special test to distinguish between COVID, the flu and other diseases.

Parral added that the flu vaccine seems to be effective to the strains found in Australia.

"90% of the strains are matching the vaccines, so that is wonderful news," said Parral.

According to Williamson, emergency departments are still full and she has refrained from sending children to the hospital unless they have the most severe cases. She added that there has been an influx of sick children with respiratory illnesses.

"In the past, we have not pushed vaccines right at this time because it's been before the flu season, but there is no reason to wait," she said. "The flu is here now and it's important to be vaccinated now."