One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. 

When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Their condition was not immediately known. 

Deputies did not provide suspect information. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

