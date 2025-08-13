O'Hoppe spurs Angels past Dodgers 6-5 for series sweep

Shohei Ohtani yielded four runs on five hits while pitching a season-high 4 1/3 innings, but Logan O'Hoppe delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels swept the season Freeway Series with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Ohtani fanned Mike Trout twice among his seven strikeouts. He also tripled and scored in the first inning, but struck out in his final three at-bats.

Will Smith hit a two-run homer and Mookie Betts had two RBI singles for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who have lost four straight. They've fallen into second place in the NL West behind the San Diego Padres, who arrive at Dodger Stadium on Friday for a weekend series.

The sub-.500 Angels improbably swept both three-game series against the Dodgers this season. They've won a franchise-record seven straight over their crosstown rivals.

Ohtani mostly looked sharp in his first trip to the Angel Stadium mound since he left it with what turned out to be a torn elbow ligament in August 2023. He gave up a homer to Taylor Ward in the second, but settled in until the fifth.

Ohtani left with a 5-4 lead, and the Dodgers' beleaguered bullpen nearly made it stand up despite having five high-leverage arms on the injured list.

One inning earlier, Angels rookie Bryce Teodosio robbed Andy Pages of a homer with a leaping catch in right-center.

Brock Burke (6-1) pitched the eighth, and Kenley Jansen got his 23rd save.

Key moment

After the Angels loaded the bases in the eighth against Justin Wrobleski (4-4) and Edgardo Henriquez, O'Hoppe put the Angels ahead with his clutch single.

Key stat

Ohtani has 15 strikeouts over his last 8 1/3 innings.

Up next

Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 3.14 ERA) seems likely to take the mound Friday against San Diego.

Yusei Kikuchi (6-7, 3.37) will start Friday in West Sacramento for the Angels.