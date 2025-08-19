Ohtani hits 44th homer, Call has 4 hits and Dodgers pound Rockies 11-4

Shohei Ohtani hit his 44th home run and Alex Call matched a career high with four hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Call and Ohtani each launched a solo homer in the second inning to help the defending World Series champions open a 7-0 lead against winless Austin Gomber in the third.

Ohtani remained tied for the National League lead in home runs with Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber, who also went deep Tuesday night.

Los Angeles finished with 18 hits, and Call was a triple shy of the cycle. Will Smith had three hits to raise his NL-leading batting average to .308.

All nine starters had at least one hit for the Dodgers, who beat Colorado for the 11th time in 12 meetings.

Kyle Karros hit his first major league home run for the last-place Rockies, who had won four in a row.

Los Angeles scored twice in the first against Gomber (0-7) before Call and Ohtani homered in the second. The Dodgers batted around in the third and scored three runs, then added three more in the seventh.

Gomber, who allowed seven runs in three innings, has gone 15 starts without a victory. His last win was Sept. 5, 2024.

Emmet Sheehan (4-2) pitched six innings, tying his career high, and struck out seven. He is 3-0 in three starts against the Rockies.

Sheehan gave up a pair of two-run homers, one to Brenton Doyle in the fourth and Karros' drive in the sixth.

Key moment

Warming Bernabel led off the Colorado fourth with an infield single and broke for second on third baseman Buddy Kennedy's errant throw to first. Miguel Rojas picked up the ball, and his throw to second just beat Bernabel.

Key stat

The Dodgers had seven two-out RBIs on the night, including two in the first inning and three in the third.

Up next

Ohtani (0-0, 3.47 ERA) makes his 10th start this season for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. RHP Tanner Gordon (3-5, 7.98) goes for the Rockies.