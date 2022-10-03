Investigators looking for other victims of Santa Monica College sexual assault suspect

After a string of sexual assaults on female students at Santa Monica College, investigators Monday urged any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward.

Christopher Noah Griddine II, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26, and was being held in lieu of $3.2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Campus police issued a warning on Sept 22 saying they had received a report about a man befriending female students in an outdoor seating area south of Drescher Hall. After befriending the women, the suspect would then lure his victims off campus and sexually assault them, campus police said.

About 9 a.m. on Sept. 26, deputies and officers from the Santa Monica College Police Department located Griddine, a student at the college, seated in his vehicle at the campus and placed him under arrest, the sheriff's department reported.

"Based on the nature of the offenses, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," a sheriff's department statement said. "Detectives are working with the Santa Monica College Police Department and are seeking the public's help in identifying any more victims."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.