Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. 

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.

Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. 

LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach. 

First published on October 15, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

