Officers acted out of policy in shooting of Weezer bassist's ex-wife Jillian Lauren, LAPD commission says

The Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that officers acted out of policy when they shot Weezer bassist's ex-wife, Jillian Lauren, last year.

On Tuesday, commissioners said the two officers who opened fire violated LAPD's policies on using lethal force, as well as on drawing and exhibiting their weapons. The commission also ruled that the tactics the officers and a sergeant used during the shooting warranted administrative disapproval, a lesser reprimand.

The commission said the Police Chief Jim McDonnell would determine disciplinary actions.

The shooting happened on April 8, 2025, following a chaotic series of events in Eagle Rock after police chased a group of hit-and-run suspects who ran into Lauren's neighborhood after crashing on the nearby 134 Freeway.

As officers were canvassing her neighborhood, Lauren grabbed a handgun and went to her backyard. She later told police that she was defending her home from the suspects running through her neighborhood.

Lauren pointed the firearm at police despite officers commanding her to drop the gun shortly before the shooting. She was wounded in the shoulder and was hospitalized before officers arrested her.

She was charged with two felonies: discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. She pleaded not guilty and was granted a two-year mental health diversion program, which could lead to the dismissal of the charges.

The judge ordered Lauren to abstain from illicit drugs and alcohol, participate in weekly therapy sessions, undergo random drug and alcohol testing, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and not own or possess any guns or knives.