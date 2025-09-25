Judge grants wife of Weezer bassist mental health diversion in criminal case

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was found to be eligible for a mental health diversion program by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, which could lead to the dismissal of her two felony charges linked to an encounter with police where she was shot.

Jillian Shriner was originally booked on suspicion of attempted murder after she was shot earlier this year by Los Angeles Police Department officers during a search for hit-and-run suspects in her Eagle Rock neighborhood.

Shriner pleaded not guilty in May to discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The charges stem from a wild series of events that began the afternoon of April 8, when police were chasing a group of hit-and-run suspects who had fled from the nearby 134 Freeway after a collision. As they canvassed the neighborhood, officers were directed to the 5300 block of Waldo Place, where Shriner's home is located.

Shriner went to her backyard, armed with a handgun. She later told police that she was defending her home from the suspects running through her neighborhood.

Police said that despite directing her to drop the gun several times, she instead pointed the gun in their direction, which led them to open fire. She was struck in the shoulder by gunfire and hospitalized before she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Shriner to comply with several conditions, including abstaining from illicit drugs and alcohol, participation in weekly therapy sessions, random drug and alcohol testing, attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and not to own or possess any guns or knives.

She is due back at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse for a Jan. 9 progress report hearing.