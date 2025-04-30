Weezer bassist's wife appears in LA court, hearing continued as LAPD continues investigation

The wife of the bassist of the LA-based rock band Weezer appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday related to an April 8 incident where she was arrested for allegedly shooting her gun at police officers.

At Wednesday's court hearing, prosecutors said the case involving Jillian Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and has not been presented to the district attorney's office for filing yet.

"We anticipate that will happen within the next week," attorney Jeff Liu said. The hearing was continued to May 13, with Shriner ordered to appear.

Jillian Shriner appeared at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday morning. KCAL News

The confrontation began when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were in Shriner's Eagle Rock neighborhood, searching for hit-and-run suspects who fled on foot.

Police searching the area for the suspects were directed to a home in the 5300 block of Waldo Place.

"As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female ... in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun," LAPD said in an earlier news release. That woman was later identified as Shriner.

Officers said that they had ordered the 51-year-old to drop the gun several times, as she pointed it in their direction. Shots were fired and Shriner suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was treated at a hospital, and subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A little over two weeks after the incident, LAPD released body cam video as part of a use-of-force investigation which captured the exchange between Shriner and officers.

In the body cam video, officers could be heard yelling "Put the gun down!" a number of times. Officers also tell Shriner they are trying to help her and to "Drop the gun; you are going to get shot."

Officers identified themselves as LAPD and the California Highway Patrol, as helicopters could be heard overhead.

"Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," the LAPD said in an earlier press release.

The body cam video shows officers shouting, "Shots fired, officer needs help," after shots rang out.

Shriner will remain free on a $1 million bond, with her next court appearance scheduled for May 13.