OCTA buses to resume service on Monday through Tuesday even without a contract

By Iris Salem

Due to the upcoming election, the buses in Orange County will be in service again. 

A contract dispute has resulted in the ongoing strike impacting Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) maintenance workers. 

But the picket lines will be lifted Monday and Tuesday to allow riders to get to the polls to vote.

Negotiations between the OCTA and the workers' union will resume Sunday through Monday.

