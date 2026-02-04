Arrest made weeks after Riverside County man found dead with traumatic injuries

A 19-year-old man was arrested for murder on Monday, weeks after a 63-year-old man was found dead from traumatic injuries in Riverside County in January.

Luis Rosas, of Moreno Valley, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2026 when Riverside Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Bureau and Major Crime Unit personnel served a search warrant at a home in the 25000 block of Dracaea Avenue, according to an updated news release from the department.

"Rosas was located and taken into custody without incident," deputies said. "He was ultimately booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.

His arrest comes nearly three weeks after 63-year-old Perris resident Ronald Gargano was found dead on Jan. 18, 2026. At the time, deputies were sent to the area near Nuevo Road and Foothill Avenue in unincorporated Nuevo, where they found Gargano with "traumatic injuries."

Circumstances surrounding his death remain limited as the investigation continues. Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777.