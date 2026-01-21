Homicide investigation underway in Riverside County after man found dead with "traumatic injuries"

A homicide investigation is underway in Riverside County after a man was found dead with "traumatic injuries" over the weekend.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials said that deputies were dispatched to Nuevo Road and Foothill Avenue, located in the unincorporated community of Nuevo, which is east of Perris, at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, upon learning of a possible dead person in the area.

"During the investigation, it was discovered the decedent had traumatic injuries and the incident was determined to be a homicide," deputies said.

The victim hasn't yet been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin. No information was provided on the circumstances surrounding the man's death or a possible suspect.

The Riverside Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit was contacted to assume the investigation.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.