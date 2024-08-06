Norwalk business owner shoots and kills attempted burglary suspect

A business owner opened fire on three burglary suspects who targeted his tobacco store in Norwalk Tuesday morning.

The crime occurred around 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of East Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of the store's owners told KCAL that his business partner was pepper-sprayed by one of the suspects, which prompted him to grab his gun and open fire, hitting one of the intruders.

All three suspects took off on foot after their getaway car was blocked in.

The suspect who was shot was found in an alley way nearby. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's department. His identity has not been released.

Two other suspects fled to a neighborhood, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter in the area, according to the sheriff's department.

Both suspects were located and taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.