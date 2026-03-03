Several lanes on northbound 110 Freeway in Gardena closed after overturned cement truck

An overturned cement truck on the northbound 110 Freeway in Gardena has forced the closure of multiple lanes on Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert at El Segundo Boulevard. Only the FasTrak lane is open to allow traffic through.

The CHP said all the main lanes will remain closed until further notice.

Cement from the truck could be seen spread across several lanes. Officers are on the scene investigating the crash and crews are working to clear the roadway. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about traffic delays on their morning commute. Some alternative routes are the northbound 710 Freeway or the northbound 405 Freeway.