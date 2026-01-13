Fire at boarded-up building threatens North Hills apartments; residents evacuated

Firefighters are battling a large fire burning at a boarded-up business in North Hills, which they say is threatening an apartment building next door.

The blaze was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 15000 block of W. Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They said that the two-story commercial building, which is believed to be vacant, was showing heavy fire when they arrived. The flames were threatening the four-story apartments, prompting crews to work through each floor to evacuate residents.

Crews were in defensive mode on the commercial building, meaning that they were battling the flames from above and outside due to the possible danger posed by the structural integrity.

Massive clouds of smoke extending from the boarded-up business in North Hills. CBS LA

Firefighters determined the incident a Major Emergency as their battle continued. As of 6 p.m., 17 fire companies were assigned.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, firefighters said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

With SkyCal over the spot of the fire, massive plumes of black smoke could be seen extending into the sky. Flames could be reaching from the right side of the structure in the alleyway next to the apartment building while dozens of people looked on.