Norby's 3-run homer helps Marlins win 6-2, ending Angels' 8-game win streak

Connor Norby had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat Los Angeles 6-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Angels' eight-game win streak.

Norby's third home run came on a 1-2 pitch from reliever Caden Dana (0-1) as Miami stopped a three-game slide.

Taylor Ward doubled and scored in the ninth — giving him an extra-base hit for the 10th straight game, an Angels record.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the second against starter José Soriano when Liam Hicks walked leading off and scored on a two-out single by Ronny Simon.

Zach Neto doubled leading off the fourth and Yoán Moncada's one-out single put runners at the corners, ending Marlins starter Cal Quantrill's night after just 46 pitches. Ronny Henriquez (2-1) entered and gave up a tying sacrifice fly to Taylor Ward before striking out Jorge Soler to keep it 1-1.

Eric Wagaman had a two-out RBI single in a two-run fifth to put Miami up 3-1.

Janson Junk allowed one run and six hits in five innings of relief against his former team for his first career save.

Soriano (3-5) allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

The Marlins loaded the bases with nobody out in 1-1 game in the fifth. Soriano got a double-play grounder from Kyle Stowers that made it 2-1, and Wagaman blooped a single to center for a two-run lead and Miami never looked back.

Key stat

The Angels also had a team-record seven-game stretch of hitting multiple home runs end.

Up next

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.50 ERA) starts Sunday's finale against Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.32).

