Nonprofit responds to House Republican's report on FireAid fund distribution

Nonprofits are disputing the findings of a federal investigation led by House Republicans alleging "apparent misuse of charitable donations" raised during the FireAid benefit concert last year.

Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), who helped launch the investigation, claimed the "report highlights where the funds were not used in the way that the donors would likely have wanted them to be used."

"Now, we've learned that this money didn't go to the victims at all," Kiley said. "That's why I said, 'Let's get to the bottom of this. Let's get transparency. Let's get accountability."

Kiley called for a federal investigation after allegations circulated online that fire victims were not receiving donations. The report lists 11 nonprofits that received about $2 million of the $100 million.

"We were just responding to the public questions that have been raised about this," Kiley said.

In the year since the benefit concert, FireAid organizers have repeatedly denied the claims made in the report. In September, the organizers released an independent audit conducted by an outside law firm detailing the distribution of funds. The audit found no indication of fraud or misappropriation of funds, according to the law firm that conducted the probe.

"It is important the survivors and our LA community have real insight into how FireAid funds are supporting recovery," FireAid said in a statement in September. "The Latham & Watkins Investigative Report affirms that FireAid's grantmaking was transparent, mission-aligned, and impactful for fire-affected communities across Los Angeles."

Organizers added that they stood by their original promise that all money raised during the concert would go to well-known, vetted nonprofits serving residents of Altadena, Pasadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, including Mike McGrew's 911 At Ease International.

After receiving $250,000 from FireAid, McGrew said his nonprofit used the funds to provide music therapy and counseling to 85 first responders recovering from the wildfires. McGrew said the "money was used to save lives," including Chien Yu, a Pasadena firefighter.

Yu battled the Eaton Fire for 36 hours. When he got off the fire line, Yu returned to his Altadena home only to find that the historic wildfire had destroyed it.

"I was kind of in shock," he said. "That's when it really hit. I was kind of crying uncontrollably ... It's definitely hard. It's been a long year."

For the past year, Yu has tried to drown out the searing sounds of flames, sirens and explosions that surrounded him for nearly a day and a half. He said the music therapy through 911 at Ease International helped him process the wildfire.

"It feels good to kind of let it out," Yu said. "I think it's a worthy cause. I think it'll help me get through what I went through."

While Kiley admits there were nonprofits that carried out "tremendous work," he insists there were problems with FireAid's distribution of funds. The House Judiciary Committee's report claims $100,000 went to the California Native Vote Project and that "it is unclear whether this group partook in any wildfire relief."

FireAid said the CA Native Vote Project provided microgrants and health and wellness workshops for 300 survivors. It also provided a breakdown of the funds sent to the nonprofits singled out in the Republican-led investigation.

Over the past year, CBS LA has examined many of the nonprofits that received funds, including animal shelters, food banks, and child care centers, each of which said FireAid delivered on its promises and helped make a difference for victims in the aftermath.