California congressman calls for investigation into FireAid funds distribution

A Republican congressman from Northern California called for an investigation into the distribution of the donations made during the FireAid benefit concert.

The one-night event, held at both SoFi Stadium and the Forum, was produced by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and featured a lineup of music's biggest stars. After Ballmer and his wife Connie matched the donations made during the performances, the concert raised a total of $100 million for fire victims and various nonprofits. One of the beneficiaries was the Pasadena Humane Society.

"We received $250,000," said Kevin McManus, spokesperson for Pasadena Humane Society. "We were able to save a lot of animals' lives in part because of that donation."

Despite praise from organizations for how quickly they received FireAid benefit funds, claims that donations were not reaching fire victims circulated online and on social media. After seeing the claims, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) wrote a letter calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the rumors.

"We just want to get answers because a lot of people really gave generously to this cause," Kiley said. "The organizers themselves gave very generously. When you see reports that maybe the money didn't end up going to the folks that it should have, or the victims haven't been given the help that was intended."

The Los Angeles Times published an extensive investigation of FireAid funds, in which its journalists contacted more than 100 nonprofits listed as recipients of the concert, on the same day Kiley demanded an investigation. The LA Times reported that the funds reached those organizations and that the money was a lifeline, helping to feed survivors, clothe fire victims, provide mental health services and save animals' lives.

"We got exactly what we were promised and we're putting it to good use," McManus said.

The Clippers stated that all the money has been accounted for and offered to show Kiley the receipts.

"The organization itself has actually reached out and offered to provide some visibility into how they handled the funding," Kiley said. "I think that's the important thing is just restoring public confidence."