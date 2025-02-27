Nipsey Hussle's legacy lives on with Marathon Burger opening Saturday

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle's Marathon brand is in the burger business and its Los Angeles restaurant's grand opening is on Saturday, March 1.

Marathon Burger first opened as a pop-up in October 2024. It's now revamped with a dining room, and Saturday's ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomes diners to the new space.

Hussle's brother Sam "Blacc Sam" Asghedom will be behind the grill this weekend, carrying on Hussle's entrepreneurial spirit.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an event at Opera Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2018. Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"I think Marathon brand, created by Hussle, was kind of like to inspire and to just motivate, and it just means to keep going," Asghedom said. "it's not a race, it's a pace, do it on your own."

Hussle launched his Marathon brand nine years before he was murdered in 2019. The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. His convicted killer was sentenced to 60 years to life for murdering Hussle.

Marathon Burger will hold a ribbon cutting Saturday March 1. Marathon Burger

Born Ermias Joesph Asghedom, Hussle lived up to his stage name as he started selling mixtapes out of the trunk of his car, then owning and operating several storefronts on Crenshaw in the South LA neighborhood. His passions for business centered around music, fashion, entertainment and restaurants.

"Anything we can continue doing in that spirit, it is always a blessing," Asghedom said.

The ribbon cutting for Marathon Burger at 7507 Melrose Ave, takes place at noon. The first 100 customers will get free food, and according to Asghedom, the Marathon Burger with wagyu beef is the most popular menu item.

The Marathon Burger dining room is to welcome diners on March 1. Marathon Burger