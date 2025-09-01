Newport beach hazardous materials investigation leads to shelter in place order for residents

Some Newport Beach residents were asked to shelter in place as a hazardous materials investigation was underway on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., Newport Beach Police Department officers shared a statement on X asking people to stay indoors or avoid the area near Carnation Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway to Bayside Drive, as well as Begonia to Dahlia on First for a hazmat situation.

Both police and Newport Beach Fire Department crews were blocking the areas from the public as the situation continued to develop, their post said.

Investigators did not provide further details on the nature of the hazardous materials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.