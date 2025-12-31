New Year's rainstorm set to roll into Southern California

Southern California will ring in the new year with some rainfall as a storm is expected to roll in by Wednesday afternoon.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as rainfall is expected to be heavy overnight and into Thursday, even spurring evacuation warnings in some areas affected by recent wildfires.

According to the National Weather Service, light rain could begin starting in the morning in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with the storm moving south into Orange County and the Inland Empire by the afternoon.

The peak of the storm, with rates as high as 1 inch of rainfall per hour in inland, populated areas, was expected to begin around 10 p.m. Wednesday and last well into Thursday. Between Wednesday morning and 10 p.m. On Thursday, most inland and coastal areas could see up to 2 inches of rain, with additional rainfall expected in the mountains.

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation Warnings were issued ahead of the rainstorms in areas affected by last January's wildfires.

Affected areas include the Hurst, Palisades and the Eaton Fire burn scar areas.

The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday due to heavy rain that could cause debris flow.

A full evacuation map for Los Angeles County can be found here.

New Year's Day celebrations affected

The NWS said Pasadena, the host of Thursday's Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game between Alabama and Indiana, will be one of the valley areas most affected by the storm. Rainfall could hit .5 inches per hour during the morning period of the parade, although it could dry up by the second half of the football game.

The parade will go on rain or shine, organizers say. CBS LA footage captured Wednesday morning showed the grandstands setup along the Pasadena streets, albeit unsheltered, so attendees may want to prepare with rain-appropriate attire.

A rare rainy New Year's Day

While Southern California isn't exactly known as a wet region, rain is shockingly rare on New Year's Day.

According to the NWS, any signs of rain only occur 10% of the time on Jan. 1, and the last time it rained more than .10 inches in Los Angeles County was in 2006.