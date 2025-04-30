ATF investigators concludes controlled fire test to help determine cause of Palisades Fire

A search for the cause of the Palisades Fire has intensified as federal investigators concluded a controlled fire test in the Pacific Palisades area.

Tuesday night, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lit a controlled fire along the Temescal Ridge Trail and Skull Rock near the fire's origin.

Almost four months after the Palisades Fire erupted, federal investigators conducted a controlled fire to try and determine how the fire began. RMG News

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the ATF's test finished earlier than expected. Initially, authorities thought they would be in the Santa Monica Mountains until Thursday. However, crews finished their final survey Wednesday afternoon.

"All we're doing tonight is applying some testing to some of our hypotheses," ATF Special Agent Matt Beals said. "The testing is going to involve a propane burner and propane gas. There's not going to be any solid fuels that are ignited. There's not going to be any sort of controlled burn or anything along those lines."

Beal said the burner is a little bit bigger than a typical barbecue grill.

LAFD crews were wetting the area around the controlled fire and were on standby with additional hoses.

Neighbors affected by the Palisades Fire and residents who lost their homes had mixed opinions about the controlled fire.

"Come on, starting a fire after we had a big fire? It's not really a thing we want here," said Gene Golling, a Pacific Palisades resident.

Beal said residents near the area were notified about the controlled fire and were told not to panic if they saw flames in the hills.

A CBS News analysis of satellite imagery and photos shared by local residents found the Palisades Fire likely started close to the Jan. 1 Lachman Fire around the Temescal Ridge Trail. Palisades residents told CBS News they saw the fire break out the morning of Jan. 7 close to the Skull Rock Trailhead along the Temescal Ridge Trail in Topanga State Park.

The Lachman Fire grew to eight acres before fire crews extinguished the flames before they reached homes.

Investigators said they may need to conduct additional tests through Thursday.