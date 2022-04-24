Netflix mulls major changes amid loss of subscribers

Netflix suffered its biggest stock loss in nearly two decades last week, losing more than $50 billion in market value.

It comes after the streaming giant announced it lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter. Such marked its first loss of subscribers in more than 10 years.

One issue Netflix has identified are customers sharing passwords. It estimates 100,000 million viewers are watching for free.

Eighty-five percent of U.S. households subscribe to streaming services and, on average, pay $47 per month.

In the future, Netflix says customers who share passwords may have to pay more.