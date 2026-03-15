UCLA women secure No.1 seed in March Madness; USC Trojans earn No. 8 seed

The UCLA women's basketball team has secured the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament and the top seed in its region as March Madness begins.

The Bruins, who finished the year as the second-ranked team in the nation behind only the 34-0 UConn Huskies, who won last year's tournament, will face off against the Cal Baptist Lancers, who are one of four No. 16 seeds in the tournament.

The UCLA Bruins pose for a photo with the trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. Justin Casterline / Getty Images

UCLA has won 25 straight games following a loss to Texas early in the season. They stormed through the Big Ten Tournament, which was capped off with a 96-45 win over Iowa.

They're led by a deep roster of phenomenal talent, including the likes of Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and Angela Dugalic.

"I don't care who we have to play, I just am glad that we get another chance to have a great run at this," said UCLA Head Coach Cori Close. "I'm focused on just Cal Baptist right now, but really honored and thankful to play at home. I can't wait to see Pauley packed for this incredible team. I just am excited to get started."

Last year, the Bruins were knocked out of tournament play in the Final Four by UConn.

The Lancers, who were 23-10 and have now secured a berth in their second-ever NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, took home the Western Athletic Conference on Saturday with a 76-54 win over Abilene Christian. It was their sixth-straight win and seventh in eight games.

Cal Baptist's men's team also earned a spot in March Madness play, marking the first time in school history that the men's team will play in the Division I tournament.

In 2024, the two teams squared off in the first round of tournament play, which ended up in the Bruins' favor 84-55. It was their only previous meeting.

The winner of Saturday's game will take on the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Princeton on Monday in the second round of the tournament.

Jazzy Davidson of the USC Trojans talks with teammates during the game against the Washington Huskies in the second round of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 5, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Hickey / Getty Images

On the other side of the bracket, the USC Trojans earned a No. 8 spot after a 17-13 season. Despite a first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament and four losses to end the year, they'll now take on No. 9 Clemson on Saturday.

The Trojans had a down season after a deep March Madness run that saw them lose in the Elite Eight after losing star guard Juju Watkins in the second round of play to an ACL tear.

This season they've been led by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson and Kara Dunn, who have combined for 32.9 points per game.

Clemson finished the year 21-11 and fell in the second round of ACC Tournament play.

The winner of the game will go on to face the winner of No. 1 South Carolina and whichever team earns the No. 16 seed through play-in.