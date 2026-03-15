Cal Baptist selected for school's first-ever NCAA men's basketball tournament appearance

For the first time in the school's nearly 80-year history, California Baptist University is going dancing in March Madness. The Lancers first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament comes after they were selected by tournament organizers on Sunday.

The Lancers, who earned a No. 13 seed, qualified for the tournament with their 63-61 victory over Utah Valley University in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

It's their fourth season of eligibility for the tournament after moving from Division II to Division I and joining the WAC. They had previously made two different Division II Men's Basketball Tournaments, with their farthest run coming in 2018 when they made the Elite Eight.

CBU first organized a basketball team in 1956, marking a 70-year history before securing a spot in the tournament. They will face off against the No. 4-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, who will be making their 35th consecutive appearance. Kansas was 23-10 on the year and fell in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Lancers are 25-8 this season and enter the tournament on a six-game win streak. They are led by fifth-year senior Dominique Daniels Jr., from Compton. He is averaging 23.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He has a team-high 103 assists on the year and ranks second overall in steals with 32.

Daneils Jr. made the game-winning shot on Saturday night, nailing a 3-point shot with just 17 seconds left to play.